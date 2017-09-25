Raiders' Cory James: Leads Raiders in tackles Sunday
James racked up 12 tackles (six solo), one tackle for loss and a forced fumble during Sunday's loss to the Redskins.
James was one of four Raiders to play every defensive snap during the team's disappointing Week 3 loss, leading the way in tackles for the first time this season. He's gradually increased his production each week and will look to maintain the recent momentum at Denver on Sunday.
