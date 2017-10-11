Raiders' Cory James: Nursing knee injury
James sustained a knee injury during Sunday's loss to the Ravens, Michael Gehlken of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.
The extent of James' injury isn't clear, nor is his potential availability for the Raiders' Week 6 matchup with the Chargers. His level of participation in practice this week should shed more light on the matter.
More News
-
Projections: Sit Big Ben
Advanced computer model says bench Ben Roethlisberger and start Elijah McGuire.
-
End-of-bench stash power rankings
Struggling with who deserves the last couple of spots on your roster? Check out the stash power...
-
What you missed: Peterson's new home
Chris Towers breaks down Adrian Peterson's trade to Arizona to kick off Wednesday's roundup...
-
Week 6 Trade Chart
Injuries, role changes, bye weeks... There are plenty of reasons to look to improve your roster,...
-
Waiver Wire: McKinnon the man to add
Jamey Eisenberg gives you all the main options to add off the waiver wire for Week 6, including...
-
Week 6 Streaming Options
The bye weeks bring some opportunities in the streaming department and Austin Seferian-Jenkins...