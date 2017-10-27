Raiders' Cory James: Questionable for Week 8
James (knee) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Bills.
James practiced on a limited basis this week after being a late scratch for last Thursday's win over the Chiefs. If the 24-year-old is unable to play against the Chargers, Nicholas Morrow (ankle) has been the primary replacement thus far, but he is also listed as questionable.
More News
-
Raiders' Cory James: Will not play Thursday•
-
Raiders' Cory James: Active for Sunday's game•
-
Raiders' Cory James: Nursing knee injury•
-
Raiders' Cory James: Leads Raiders in tackles once again•
-
Raiders' Cory James: Leads Raiders in tackles Sunday•
-
Raiders' Cory James: Participates fully Thursday•
-
Jamey Eisenberg's Week 8 sleepers
Jamey Eisenberg gives you sleepers to target in Week 8, as well as some DFS suggestions on...
-
Week 8 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Have a tough decision to make with your lineup for Week 8? Use Dave Richard's Lineup Cheat...
-
Week 8 Rankings Breakdown
With six teams on bye, the rankings continue to get shaken up. Chris Towers takes a look at...
-
Week 8 TE rankings
Le'Veon Bell is being fed touches, which is why he's at the top of our expert rankings for...
-
Week 8 WR rankings
Le'Veon Bell is being fed touches, which is why he's at the top of our expert rankings for...
-
Week 8 RB rankings
Le'Veon Bell is being fed touches, which is why he's at the top of our expert rankings for...