James (knee) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Bills.

James practiced on a limited basis this week after being a late scratch for last Thursday's win over the Chiefs. If the 24-year-old is unable to play against the Chargers, Nicholas Morrow (ankle) has been the primary replacement thus far, but he is also listed as questionable.

