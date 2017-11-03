Raiders' Cory James: Questionable for Week 9
James (knee) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Dolphins.
James was only able to practice on a limited basis Thursday and Friday due to the knee issue. He was dealing with the same injury heading into the Week 8 loss to the Bills, but still managed to suit up, logging eight tackles across 49 defensive snaps.
