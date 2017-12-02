The Raiders have listed James (knee) as questionable for Sunday's game against the Giants.

James was unable to practice Wednesday, but was able to put in limited work the rest of the week. His status Sunday will likely be determined by how he is feeling after going through pregame warmups. Nicholas Morrow would presumably be in line to fill in at weakside linebacker should the 24-year-old ultimately sit out.

