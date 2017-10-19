Raiders' Cory James: Will not play Thursday
James (knee) is inactive for Thursday's game against the Chiefs.
James practiced on a limited basis this week and was listed as questionable. The 23-year-old was active for Sunday's loss to the Chargers but played only seven defensive snaps. Nicholas Morrow played 62 of 65 snaps Sunday and could be due for another heavy workload as the Raiders attempt to keep the Chiefs' rookie tailback Kareem Hunt in check Thursday.
