Raiders' Cory James: Will watch from sidelines Sunday
James (knee) is listed as inactive for Sunday's game against the Chiefs.
The Raiders have only let up 400 yards of total offense three times this season, and two of those times James was inactive. The second-year pro is a stud when he's on the field, accruing 56 tackles (42 solo) through 10 games, and he left early in three of those contests. Nicholas Morrow is likely to take over at weak-side linebacker.
