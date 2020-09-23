Littleton recorded three tackles (two solo) in Sunday's 34-24 win over the Saints.
Littleton's lack of statistical production was not a result of not being on the field, as both he and fellow linebacker Nicholas Morrow both played 100-percent of the Raiders defensive snaps. The Saints regularly attacked the Raiders young defensive backs in the run game with outside schemes, potentially taking tackles away from Littleton. If he continues playing every snap for Las Vegas, the numbers should come soon enough.