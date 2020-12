Littleton had seven tackles (four solo) during Thursday's 30-27 overtime loss to the Chargers.

Prior to Thursday's loss Littleton had gone three straight games with less than five stops and under 60 percent of defensive snaps, so it was encouraging to see him back in his usual starting role. Littleton handled 65 snaps on defense (98 percent) against the Chargers, a likely indication that he'll be back to an every-down role to close out the regular season.