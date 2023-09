Bolton (knee) has been ruled out ahead of Sunday's game against Los Angeles, Anthony Galaviz of The Fresno Bee reports.

The 27-year-old didn't practice all week after suffering a knee injury during the Raiders' Week 3 loss to the Steelers, so it's no surprise that he won't be suiting up this Sunday. Amari Burney is likely to see an uptick in work as a rotational linebacker with Bolton missing time.