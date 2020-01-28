Riley had 34 tackles (27 solo), one pass defensed and one forced fumble in 16 games this season.

The 27-year-old filled a rotational role in the secondary for most of the season, but he did receive three starts, including Week 17 when he posted seven solo tackles and a forced fumble. Overall it was still somewhat of a disappointing season for Riley, as his playing time was limited despite Johnathan Abram (shoulder) landing on injured reserve after the season opener. Riley returns to free agency in March after a season of inconsistent defensive opportunities on a porous pass defense.