Riley registered six tackles (five solo) in Sunday's 34-3 loss to the Jets.

Riley posted a season-high six tackles despite logging only 28 defensive snaps, and he could continue to see an increased role if Lamarcus Joyner (hamstring) remains sidelined in Week 13 against the Chiefs.

