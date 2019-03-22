Riley is signing a one-year contract with the Raiders, Michael Gehlken of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.

Riley went undrafted in 2015 and barely played until 2018, but he emerged as a 16-game starter for the Giants last season, piling up 75 tackles (63 solo), five passes defensed and four interceptions (including one for a TD). He was far less reliable than the stat line suggests, as Pro Football Focus charged him with the most missed tackles (23) of any defensive back in the NFL. The Raiders signed fellow safety Lamarcus Joyner to a much larger contract earlier this offseason, but it won't come as any surprise if he takes most of his snaps at slot cornerback, thus freeing up a spot for Riley as the free safety in nickel packages. From an IDP perspective, strong safety Karl Joseph offers the highest ceiling in the Oakland secondary.

