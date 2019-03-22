Raiders' Curtis Riley: Signs one-year deal with Oakland
Riley is signing a one-year contract with the Raiders, Michael Gehlken of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.
Riley went undrafted in 2015 and barely played until 2018, but he emerged as a 16-game starter for the Giants last season, piling up 75 tackles (63 solo), five passes defensed and four interceptions (including one for a TD). He was far less reliable than the stat line suggests, as Pro Football Focus charged him with the most missed tackles (23) of any defensive back in the NFL. The Raiders signed fellow safety Lamarcus Joyner to a much larger contract earlier this offseason, but it won't come as any surprise if he takes most of his snaps at slot cornerback, thus freeing up a spot for Riley as the free safety in nickel packages. From an IDP perspective, strong safety Karl Joseph offers the highest ceiling in the Oakland secondary.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Hunt, Chubb Fantasy outlooks
The Browns' controversial decision to add Kareem Hunt will pay off in the second half of the...
-
Tate a bust for Big Blue
Once upon a time, Golden Tate was a reliable Fantasy starter. But that was before he landed...
-
Coleman heads west to the 49ers
Tevin Coleman reunites with Kyle Shanahan, and it spells trouble for the 49ers' running backs...
-
Peterson sticks with Redskins
Washington recoupled with Adrian Peterson, potentially forming a potentially potent run game...
-
Raiders add Williams to new WR corps
The Raiders passing attack has been overhauled with the additions of Antonio Brown and Tyrell...
-
Ingram gets to run with Ravens
Baltimore found its lead back for 2019 by signing Mark Ingram to a three-year, $15 million...