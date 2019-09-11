Riley is expected to start at free safety Sunday versus the Chiefs in place of Jonathan Abram (shoulder), Vic Tafur or The Athletic reports.

Abram is likely out for the season with a torn rotator cuff and labrum, so Riley will look to prove he can be the team's long-term solution. Riley started all 16 games for the Giants last year, posting 75 tackles, five pass breakups and four interceptions. The 27-year-old has IDP potential if he can keep up those rates.