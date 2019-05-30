Raiders' D.J. Killings: Heading to Oakland
Killings signed a contract with the Raiders on Thursday, Michael Gehlken of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.
Killings spent 13 days without a team after the Colts waived him May 19. The Raiders had an open spot on their 90-man roster after waiving fullback Ryan Yurachek (undisclosed) with an injury designation Wednesday. Killings dealt with an ankle injury early in the 2018 season, but seems to be fully healthy heading into OTAs.
