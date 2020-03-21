Play

Killings was tendered a contract by the Raiders, Jerry McDonald of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

The 24-year-old was an exclusive rights free agent, so he'll begin the season in Las Vegas if he plans on playing in 2020. Killings missed the entirety of the 2019 season after suffering a torn pectoral during the first preseason game and is still looking to make his NFL debut.

