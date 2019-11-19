Raiders' D.J. Swearinger: Seven tackles in Raiders debut
Swearinger registered seven tackles during Sunday's 17-10 victory over Cincinnati.
In his first game since signing with the Raiders, Swearinger logged 38 defensive snaps while helping to replace the injured Karl Joseph (foot) and Lamarcus Joyner (hamstring). Even though Joyner could return sooner than later, it's possible Swearinger could see more snaps in Week 12 when the Raiders travel to play the Jets.
More News
-
Raiders' D.J. Swearinger: Signs with Raiders•
-
D.J. Swearinger: Let go by Cardinals•
-
Cardinals' D.J. Swearinger: Back practicing Sunday•
-
Cardinals' D.J. Swearinger: Managing soft tissue injury•
-
Cardinals' D.J. Swearinger: Cardinals debut put on hold•
-
Cardinals' D.J. Swearinger: Lands with Arizona•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Stealing Signals: Week 11 breakdown
Ben Gretch focuses on what matters for Fantasy players as he recaps every game from Week 11.
-
Top Week 12 Fantasy waiver wire targets
Jody Smith is among the most accurate Fantasy Football experts in the country.
-
Scouting the top waiver RBs
There are plenty of running backs worth targeting on waivers in Week 11, and CBS Sports NFL...
-
Believe it or not: Gurley back?
Heath Cummings takes a look at Week 11 and tells you what you should and shouldn't believe,...
-
Winners & Losers: Time to panic?
It's been a long time since we've had to worry about the Patriots offense, but Chris Towers...
-
Early Waivers: Big opportunity
Injuries often create opportunity for Fantasy, and Marlon Mack's injury could give us a starting...