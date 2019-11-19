Play

Swearinger registered seven tackles during Sunday's 17-10 victory over Cincinnati.

In his first game since signing with the Raiders, Swearinger logged 38 defensive snaps while helping to replace the injured Karl Joseph (foot) and Lamarcus Joyner (hamstring). Even though Joyner could return sooner than later, it's possible Swearinger could see more snaps in Week 12 when the Raiders travel to play the Jets.

