Swearinger signed a contract with the Raiders on Friday, Vic Tafur of The Athletic reports.

Swearinger's signing comes on the heels of news that Oakland's starting strong safety, Karl Joseph, may have suffered a significant injury in Thursday night's win over the Chargers. If that is indeed the case, Swearinger could be thrust into a crucial role immediately for the Raiders alongside fellow safeties Erik Harris and Lamarcus Joyner. Swearinger last played for the Cardinals earlier this season before being released in late September.

