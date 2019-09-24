Allen is signing with the Raiders, Paul Gutierrez of ESPN.com reports.

The Raiders are signing the 23-year-old linebacker off the Rams practice squad due to the fact that Vontaze Burfict (elbow), Nick Morrow (undisclosed) and Marquel Lee (ankle) are all currently dealing with injuries. Allen, a standout from Texas Tech, was selected in the seventh round of April's draft but failed to crack a spot on the Rams 53-man roster.

