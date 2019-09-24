Raiders' Dakota Allen: Headed to Oakland
Allen is signing with the Raiders, Paul Gutierrez of ESPN.com reports.
The Raiders are signing the 23-year-old linebacker off the Rams practice squad due to the fact that Vontaze Burfict (elbow), Nick Morrow (undisclosed) and Marquel Lee (ankle) are all currently dealing with injuries. Allen, a standout from Texas Tech, was selected in the seventh round of April's draft but failed to crack a spot on the Rams 53-man roster.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Stealing Signals: Week 3 breakdown
Ben Gretch focuses on what matters for Fantasy players as he recaps every game from Week 3.
-
Week 4 Early Waivers: New stars
Daniel Jones showed serious Fantasy upside, and if you need a QB, he's at the top of the list....
-
Trade, waiver replacements for Barkley
With Saquon Barkley set to potentially miss a significant amount of time, Chris Towers looks...
-
Top Week 4 Fantasy waiver wire targets
Jody Smith is among the most accurate Fantasy Football experts in the country.
-
Week 3 Winners and Losers
The Vikings told us they wanted to run the ball this season. After another disappointing showing...
-
Believe It or Not: Jones a stud already?
Heath Cummings analyzes Week 3's results and tells you what you should and shouldn't believe,...