Play

Leavitt had 10 tackles (six solo) in 15 games this season.

The 25-year-old was promoted from the Raiders' practice squad ahead of Week 16 last season, and he spent the entirety of 2019 on the team's 53-man roster. Leavitt wasn't active for the season opener, but he suited up the rest of the year and primarily worked on special teams. Leavitt is set to be an exclusive rights free agent, so he'll be back in Oakland if the team wants to retain him for 2020.

More News
Our Latest Stories