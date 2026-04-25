The Raiders selected Johnson in the fifth round of the 2026 NFL Draft, 150th overall.

Johnson played multiple safety roles in college and is certainly unafraid to help out in the running game, racking up 94 and 97 tackles in his last two collegiate campaigns. He added four interceptions and 11 interceptions to his resume' as a senior, but he's a bit undersized for the position at 5-11, 192 pounds and can struggle against bigger wideouts. Still, Johnson has good instincts, he's a good tackler and has plenty of special teams experience, making him a good depth option on the back end and a special teams candidate.