Williams signed with the Raiders on Friday, per his agent Ian Greengross.

Williams joins a Vegas backfield that lacks an established pecking order behind Josh Jacobs, who is away from the team after failing to agree to a long-term contract. While Jacobs is more likely than not to eventually play for the Raiders in 2023, his absence will create an opportunity for Williams to distinguish himself in the preseason while competing against the likes of Zamir White, Ameer Abdullah and Brandon Bolden.