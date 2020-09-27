site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Raiders' Damon Arnette: Back in action
Arnette (thumb) returned to Sunday's game against the Patriots, Vincent Bonsignore of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.
Arnette suffered the thumb injury in the second half of the game, but was able to make a successful return. He'll return to his usual starting role at one of the cornerback positions now healthy.
