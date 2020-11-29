Arnette is in the concussion protocol and won't return to Sunday's game against the Falcons.
Arnette uffered the concussion during the first quarter and was sent off by the officials to be evaluated. Amik Robertson and Isaiah Johnson should see increased snaps for the Raiders.
