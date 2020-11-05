Arnette (thumb) has been officially designated to return from injured reserve, Tashan Reed of The Athletic reports.

Coach Jon Gruden hinted at the 24-year-old's return Wednesday, saying that he was hopeful the 2020 first-round pick could resume practice Thursday. An exact date as to when Arnette may return to game action has not been confirmed, though he could soon be back in the lineup with this recent transaction and has at least resumed practice activity. The Ohio State product's last appearance came in Week 3, and if able to return within the NFL's mandated 21-day window, he would provide a boost to the Raiders' 25th-ranked scoring defense.