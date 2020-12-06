Arnette (concussion) has been ruled out for the remainder of Sunday's matchup against the Jets.

The rookie first-rounder sustained a concussion and neck injury during the Raiders' Week 12 loss to Atlanta, but he was cleared for Sunday's game after logging a full practice session Friday. Arnette went down early against New York, exiting after assisting on a tackle of Frank Gore on the Jets' second play from scrimmage. The 24-year-old will have to clear league concussion protocol if he is to be available for a Week 14 matchup against the Colts. Two head injuries in quick succession render that outcome less likely.