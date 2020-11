Coach Jon Gruden said Wednesday that he's hopeful Arnette (thumb) will be able to resume practicing Thursday, Paul Gutierrez of ESPN.com reports.

Arnette has yet to be officially activated for a return from IR, but it looks like such a transaction could be immanent. The rookie first-round pick hasn't suited up since Week 3, after having undergone thumb surgery early October. Once back to full health, Arnette figures to slot back into Las Vegas' secondary as an immediate starter.