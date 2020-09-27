site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Raiders' Damon Arnette: Leaves game Sunday
RotoWire Staff
Sep 27, 2020
Arnette (thumb) is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Patriots.
It's unclear how the 2020 first-round pick suffered the injury, but it's serious enough to force him to miss game time. As long as Arnette is sidelined, look for Lamarcus Joyner and Keisean Nixon to see increased snaps.
