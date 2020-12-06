Arnette exited Sunday's game against the Jets to be evaluated for a concussion.
The 24-year-old suffered a concussion last week against the Falcons, but he was cleared for Sunday's contest only to leave in the opening minutes. Arnette is officially questionable to return, but the team figures to express additional caution given the circumstances.
