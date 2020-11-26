Arnette (illness) returned to full participation in practice Thursday, Paul Gutierrez of ESPN.com reports.
The rookie cornerback was ailing from an illness and unable to log any practice participation Wednesday, but he's quickly returned to a full workload. Arnette has already been marred by injury in 2020, missing five games between October and November due to a thumb issue. Barring a setback in regards to his recent illness, it appears he is in line for his sixth appearance of 2020 Sunday against the Falcons.
