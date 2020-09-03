Arnette was seen with a soft cast during Wednesday's practice after he suffered a fracture in his thumb, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

The 2020 first-round pick is no stranger to playing through injury, as he played through the entire 2019 collegiate season for Ohio State with a broken right wrist. Arnette was seen in high spirits during practice Wednesday, and appears ready to play through the injury, per Vincent Bonsignore of the Las Vegas Review-Journal. It's still too early to tell if the injury will force him to miss Week 1 of the regular season.