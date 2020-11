Arnette (thumb) is visiting a specialist in Houston to determine whether it's possible to return for Week 9, Vic Tafur of The Athletic reports.

The 24-year-old underwent thumb surgery at the start of October and was expected to be sidelined 6-to-8 weeks, but it appears his recovery has gone better than expected. Arnette has yet to be designated to return from injured reserve, but if all goes well with the specialist he figures to receive the designation and be back at practice this week.