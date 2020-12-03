Arnette (concussion) didn't participate in Wednesday's practice.
It was confirmed last Sunday that Arnette suffered a concussion in the loss to the Falcons, so this news affirms the 2020 first-round pick is still in the league's concussion protocol. At this point, Arnette's chances to suit up in Sunday's game against the Jets are murky at best, as he'll need to clear concussion protocol. If Arnette was forced to miss Week 13, Amik Robertson and Keisean Nixon would be in line for an increased snap count.
