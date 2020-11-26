Arnette didn't participate at Wednesday's practice due to an illness.
The 24-year-old played 91 percent of defensive snaps during Sunday's loss to the Chiefs, but he's now dealing with an illness. Arnette's status for this weekend should receive additional clarity after Thursday's and Friday's practice sessions.
More News
-
Raiders' Damon Arnette: Returning to action Sunday•
-
Raiders' Damon Arnette: Designated to return from IR•
-
Raiders' Damon Arnette: Hoping to practice Thursday•
-
Raiders' Damon Arnette: May return soon•
-
Raiders' Damon Arnette: Clears COVID-19 protocols•
-
Raiders' Damon Arnette: Shifts to COVID list•