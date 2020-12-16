Arnette (concussion) has been ruled out for Thursday's game against the Chargers, Paul Gutierrez of ESPN.com reports.

Arnette will sit out for the second game in a row since aggravating his concussion in Week 13 against the Jets. He'll need to clear the league's five-step concussion protocol in order to play in Week 16 against Miami. Nevin Lawson is expected to start opposite Trayvon Mullen in Arnette's absence.