Arnette recorded five tackles (three solo) and one pass defensed in Sunday's 34-30 win over the Panthers.

Rebounding from a broken thumb suffered late in training camp, Arnette earned the start at cornerback in his NFL debut across from Trayvon Mullen. Arnette got burned on what turned into a 75-yard touchdown catch for Panthers receiver Robby Anderson, but the former otherwise appeared competent enough to retain the starting role heading into a Week 2 contest against the Saints.