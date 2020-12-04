Arnette (concussion/neck) doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Jets.
The 24-year-old began the week not practicing due to the concussion and neck issues, but he was able to progress to full participation Friday. Arnette could have an expanded role Sunday if Trayvon Mullen (illness) is unable to play.
