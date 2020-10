Coach Jon Gruden said Arnette (thumb) will need to be placed on IR, Paul Gutierrez of ESPN NFL Nation reports.

While Arnette hasn't officially been placed on IR yet, this news comes as no surprise given his expected recovery time of 6-to-8 weeks. When he goes on IR, Arnette will need to miss a minimum of three weeks, so the earliest we could see the rookie first-rounder again will be Week 7 against Tampa Bay.