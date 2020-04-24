Raiders' Damon Arnette: Shocking first-round pick for Vegas
The Raiders selected Arnette in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft, 19th overall.
The Raiders made a head scratcher pick last year with Clelin Ferrell, but this one is somehow more puzzling, even 15 slots later. Ferrell was at least expected to go in the first round, whereas Arnette was thought of as a fringe top-75 player. The former Ohio State standout was a fifth-year player in 2019 and showed below average speed at the combine, running a 4.56-second 40-yard dash at 6-foot, 195 pounds. Given the acquisition cost, Arnette will presumably start opposite second-year corner Trayvon Mullen.
