Arnette exited Sunday's game against the Falcons to be evaluated for a concussion, Vincent Bonsignore of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.
The 24-year-old was sent off the field by the officials during the first quarter in order to check if he sustained a concussion. Amik Robertson and Isaiah Johnson could have increased defensive roles if Arnette is unable to return.
