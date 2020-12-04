Arnette (concussion/neck) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice, Paul Gutierrez of ESPN.com reports.
Arnette couldn't practice in any capacity, so his current limited activity represents a step in the right direction. He'll need to fully clear the league's five-step concussion protocol before being allowed to suit up, however, so his availability for Sunday's game against the Jets is still unclear.
