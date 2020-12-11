Arnette (concussion) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Colts, Paul Gutierrez of ESPN.com reports.

Arnette suffered a concussion in Week 12, then aggravated the injury on the Raiders' second defensive play against the Jets. He'll need to clear the league's five-step concussion protocol before his team's Week 15 matchup against the Chargers to be eligible to play, and that seems unlikely with the game taking place Thursday.