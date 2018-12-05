Moore agreed to a deal with the Raiders, Michael Gehlken of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.

Moore -- who will take the roster spot of Fadol Brown -- hasn't appeared in an NFL game since being released by the Cowboys in 2017. The five-year veteran has accumulated 82 tackles and 10 sacks over his career.

