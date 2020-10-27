Carlson made both his field-goal attempts and converted a pair of extra-point tries in Sunday's 45-20 loss to the Buccaneers.

Carlson continues to provide consistent kicking production with at least eight points in all six of the Raiders' contests this season. The team now travels to Cleveland for a matchup against the Browns, who just gave up 34 points to the 1-5-1 Bengals.

