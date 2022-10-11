Carlson made all three of his field-goal attempts and converted a pair of extra-point tries in Monday's 30-29 loss to the Chiefs.

Carlson was good from 47, 50 and 53 yards as he remains automatic on field-goal attempts this season, still without a miss since Week 9 of the 2021 campaign. He currently paces the NFL in points with 53 through five games as the Raiders head into their bye week.