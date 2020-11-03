Carlson made three of four field-goal attempts and converted his lone extra-point try in Sunday's 16-6 win over the Browns.
Carlson extended his streak of eight-plus points to seven games, despite clanking the left upright on a 41-yard field-goal attempt during the Raiders' opening drive. He'll hope for more favorable weather conditions Week 9 in Los Angeles.
