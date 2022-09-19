Carlson made all three of his field-goal attempts and converted a pair of extra points in Sunday's overtime loss to the Cardinals.
Carlson's 11-point Week 2 performance was highlighted by a 55-yard make as time expired at the end of the first half. The 27-year-old hasn't missed a single field-goal attempt since Week 9 of the 2021 season.
