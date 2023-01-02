Carlson made a pair of field goals and converted all four of his extra-point tries in Sunday's 37-34 overtime loss to the 49ers.

Carlson's productive performance was highlighted by a 57-yard field goal that tied the contest at 27 apiece with less than five minutes remaining. He's now made 10 of 12 attempts from 50-plus this season, gaining momentum ahead of a Week 18 matchup against the Chiefs at home in Allegiant Stadium.