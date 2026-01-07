Carlson made all four of his field-goal attempts and didn't try an extra point in Sunday's 14-12 victory over Kansas City. He finished the 2025-26 campaign having gone 22-of-27 on FG attempts and 21-for-22 on PAT tries.

There were no touchdowns in Sunday's plodding season finale -- both Carlson and KC kicker Harrison Butker made four field goals, and the winning margin came by way of a Las Vegas safety. Carlson was able to show off his leg strength on the game-winning FG from 60 yards out with less than 10 seconds remaining, and he also booted a 55-yarder earlier in the fourth quarter. The Raiders scored the fewest points in the league this season, thus limiting Carlson's opportunities, and his 81 percent success rate on FG tries was his lowest mark since 2019 (and represented the fifth straight season his conversion rate has dropped). Carlson is slated to become an unrestricted free agent, and while he figures to be a starting kicker in the NFL next season, it's not certain that he'll be back with Las Vegas.