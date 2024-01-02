Carlson converted both of his field-goal attempts and two extra-point tries in Sunday's 23-20 loss to the Colts.
Carlson nailed a pair of field goals in back-to-back road games the last two weeks in Kansas City and Indianapolis, as the Raiders now return home for their regular season finale against the Broncos.
More News
-
Raiders' Daniel Carlson: Nails two field goals Monday•
-
Raiders' Daniel Carlson: Tallies nine extra points on TNF•
-
Raiders' Daniel Carlson: Zero attempts against former team•
-
Raiders' Daniel Carlson: Good to go for Sunday•
-
Raiders' Daniel Carlson: Misses practice Thursday•
-
Raiders' Daniel Carlson: Misses 30-yard attempt Sunday•